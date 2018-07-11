CCTV released after car driven at worker at Corby petrol station

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about the theft of a car, fuel and a subsequent assault in the petrol station at Tesco, Corby.

The incident happened at about 12.50pm on Saturday, June 30, when the passenger of a stolen red Land Rover Discovery dispensed diesel into containers and made to leave without making payment.

A police spokesman said: “They then drove the car at a member of staff who tried to challenge them, causing injury.”

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.