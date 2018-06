Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to following a theft from a store in Denington Road, Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 5.25pm on Thursday, April 26, when a man had a large amount of cash stolen from him.

The suspect is described as a man driving a silver vehicle, possible a Skoda Octavia.

The man in the images or anyone who recognises him can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.