CCTV: Police want to speak to this man about bag stolen from KGH

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a handbag was stolen at Kettering General Hospital.

The incident happened on Monday, April 2, between 1am and 4am when a woman arrived at the hospital.

Another patient began talking to her and it was only after he left and was out of sight that the woman realised her handbag had been stolen from the back of her wheelchair.

Inside was her purse, phone and a set of keys.

The man in the photos or anyone who recognises him is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.