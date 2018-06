Police officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the criminal damage of a gate in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 26, between 5pm and 5.15pm in St Edmund’s Road off York Road, when the driver of a white van forced the electric gate to a secure car park open, causing damage.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, Northamptonshire Police today said.