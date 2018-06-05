CCTV pictures show man wanted in connection with burglary and fraud

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary and fraud in Weedon Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, 19 February, between 7.50am and 11.30am, when a property in the area was burgled, Northamptonshire Police have today said.

Some bank cards were stolen and later used in a nearby shop.

The man in the images or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.