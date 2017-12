Images have been released after a man drove onto a petrol forecourt, dispensed fuel into a black Vauxhall Insignia - bearing stolen plates - and left without making payment.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 30, about 4am at the BP Garage in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The man pictured or anyone who recognises him should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.