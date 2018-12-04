CCTV: Pair wanted over Corby wallet theft

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to over a Corby wallet theft.

The victim was drinking in the Paletto Lounge, in Corporation Street, at around 2.30pm on Monday, November 19.

He got talking with two men he did not know.

After he left the pub, he realised that his wallet was missing.

Officers investigating the theft would like to speak to the two men pictured.

The men in the CCTV image, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.