CCTV of man wanted in connection with theft of TV on Northampton campus

A man is wanted in connection to a burglary on the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.

At about 3.30pm on November 13, a 40-inch TV was stolen from a property on the Waterside university campus.

The man pictured is wanted in connection with an alleged theft of a TV on the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured as they believe he may have information that will help with the investigation.

They are urging the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.