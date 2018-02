Police have released images of a man they want to speak to over a burglary in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at a supermarket in Midland Road at about 12.20am on Saturday, February 10.

A quantity of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen in the break-in.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.