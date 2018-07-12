CCTV: Man wanted over Rushden burglary

Alcohol was stolen from a Rushden shop after a window was smashed with a paving slab.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the burglary, which took place between 1.45am and 1.55am on Wednesday (July 11) at the Tesco Express in High Street.

NNL-181207-112817005

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.