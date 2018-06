Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over an assault in Northampton.

Officers believe he may have information about the assault in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday, June 2.

Do you know this man?

The force has not released any further details about the assault at this stage.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 18000252793.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.