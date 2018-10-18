CCTV: Man wanted over Kettering fuel theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over a fuel theft in Kettering.

The incident took place at the BP garage on the A14 westbound in Kettering at about 4.40pm on Thursday, August 9. Police have released the CCTV image today (October 18).

A man in an Audi, bearing stolen plates, dispensed petrol into a container and left without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.