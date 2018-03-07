CCTV: Man wanted over Kettering burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about a burglary in Kettering

The burglary happened on Friday, February 9, between 4am and 5.20am at a house in Vale Street.

An offender burgled the property and stole a Samsung smart phone and a handbag containing cash and bank cards.

One of the bank cards was then used at a local store.

The man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.