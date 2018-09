Police have released CCTV images of a man want to speak to over an assault at a Kettering bar.

The assault took place in the smoking area outside Brooklyn Bar in Ebenezer Place in the early hours of January 13. Police released the images today (September 17).

A man was punched in the face by another man, causing a fractured jaw.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.