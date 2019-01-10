CCTV: Man wanted over East Northants burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over a burglary in Stanwick.

The incident took place in Grange Road on Tuesday (January 8) between 11.40am and 12.10pm.

Cash and jewellery were stolen in the burglary and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

They’ve also released an image of a man they believe may have information about it.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.