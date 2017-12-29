CCTV: Man wanted for questioning in connection with bank card theft in Northampton

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bank card at a Morrisons supermarket in Northampton.

An offender spotted the victim type in his PIN number at the till of the store in Victoria Promenade and then managed to steal the card while he was in the car park.

Several cash withdrawals, totalling £1,200 were then made from various ATM machines.

CCTV has now been released of a man detectives are keen to speak to in connection with the theft, which happened some time between 1.25pm on December 4 and 2.50pm on December 7.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.