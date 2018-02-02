CCTV images show man wanted in connection with indecent exposure incident

Northamptonshire Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in Lumbertubs.

They believe he may have information about an alleged incident in Rillwood Court, Northampton.

The incident happened between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Wednesday, January 17, when a man followed a woman from a bus stop on Billing Brook Road and exposed himself to her.

They believe the man pictured may have information that will assist the investigation and are urging him to get in touch.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.