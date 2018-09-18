CCTV images released of potential witnesses to Brackley murder after Birmingham raids

CCTV images of potential witnesses to a murder in Brackley have been released by police - while three premises in Birmingham have been searched today (Tuesday, September 18).

Three people are in custody charged with the murder of Augustus (Gus) Davies, who was found dead at his home in Old Town, Brackley on June 25, having been stabbed 'multiple times'.

These people are being sought as potential witnesses to a murder in Brackley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Images of a number of people who were in the Pebble Lane area between 10pm on June 22, and 4am the next day, considered possible witnesses or people with vital information, have been released in a bid to 'jog their memory'.

While various property and potential evidence in support of the investigation was gathered after search warrants were carried out at three premises in the Birmingham area.

Police officers will be carrying out further searches this week in the area of open land near Old Town, around the river and A43 to look for more evidence.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, from the East Midlands Operational Support Unit Major Crime Team, urged the people in the pictures or anyone with information to contact police.

“This was a shocking crime in a close knit community and I would like to thank the local community for their help and cooperation during our inquiries," she said.

“I would also thank Gus’s family for their support with the investigation.

"This has been a hugely difficult time for them and specialist officers will continue to provide support throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.”

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Brackley, were charged with the murder of Mr Davies, 23, in July.

They were also charged with money laundering. In addition, Atherton and Butler were with charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine, heroin and MDMA, and Class B – cannabis.

They are currently remanded in custody awaiting trial on a date yet to be announced.

Anyone who believes they may have further information that would assist the inquiry is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000294846.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.