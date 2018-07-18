CCTV images released following cash robbery at Northampton bookies

Pictures of a man have been released in connection with an alleged robbery at a bookmakers in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4.45pm and 5pm on Thursday, April 12, at Betfred on Wellingborough Road, Northamptonshire Police today said.

If you have information about this robbery, quote incident number: 18000165104 to police.

The suspect made off with a quantity of cash.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.