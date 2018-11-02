CCTV images of two men wanted over theft of black Mercedes and bank cards in Northampton

A black Mercedes and a set of bank card were stolen in a burglary at a Northampton home.

Police have released CCTV images wanted into connection with the break-in after the bank cards were used at a petrol station the same morning.

Between 1am and 6am on October 18, a house in Washington Street, Kingsthorpe, was burgled.

Bank cards, car keys and a black Mercedes A-Class car, registration PJ05 LPA, were among the items taken.

The bank cards were then used the same morning at Towcester Road petrol station in Northampton.

Officers have released CCTV footage to seek the public’s help in identifying two men who may have information about the theft of the cards.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.