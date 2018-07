A man is wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton where a victim was hit over the head with a glass bottle

The incident happened on July 2, 2017, at about 5.15am, when a fight broke out during which a man hit another man over the head with a glass bottle before making off.

The CCTV footage related to the incident was released by police today (July 12, 2018).

The man in the photo or anyone who knows him should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.