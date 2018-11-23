CCTV image released after three men on bikes allegedly steal takeaway from man in Northampton town centre

A CCTV image has been released in connection with an alleged theft of a takeaway from a man in Northampton.

Shortly after 9.30pm on November 14, the man bought a takeaway from McDonald's in the Drapery and turned right out of the store and started walking towards Gold Street.

The man (pictured) and two others on bicycles allegedly rode passed the victim, with one of them grabbing his takeaway and riding off.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, as he may have been a witness to the incident and could assist the investigation. He, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.