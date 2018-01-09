CCTV image released after burglary in East Northants village

Officers have released CCTV images of men they wish to speak to after an elderly woman was burgled in Pierce Crescent, Warmington.

The incident took place sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 3, when four men broke into the property by forcing entry via the front door.

They stole cash and jewellery, including a men’s Accurist wristwatch.

The first offender wore dark trousers, a two-tone light and dark jacket, dark trainers and a cap.

The second man wore dark trousers, a dark top, a cap and white trainers.

The third man wore dark bottoms, a light coloured top, gloves and a cap.

The fourth man wore light coloured trousers, a single breasted jacket, dark shoes with a flat cap and gloves.

The four men were also seen trying doors to other properties in the area before leaving in a vehicle.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.