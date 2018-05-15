CCTV: Appeal over theft from Wellingborough coffee shop

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a staff member’s phone was stolen at a coffee shop in Market Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened between midday and 1pm on Monday, March 19 - although police have only released details about it today (Tuesday) - when two men entered the shop.

As one man distracted the member of staff, the other man went into the store room and stole a mobile phone and a set of keys.

The man in the images or anyone who knows him can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.