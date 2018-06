Officers have released CCTV images of two men who may have information about the theft of two bicycles in Kettering.

The bikes were stolen from outside the Alexandra Arms in Victoria Street, sometime between 10.15pm and 11.30am on Wednesday, June 6.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.