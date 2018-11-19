CCTV appeal after theft from van in Byfield

A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe may have information about a theft from a van in Byfield.

A small white van, believed to be Vauxhall Combo, turned into The Twistle from Bell Lane, drove past another van then turned around and parked behind it at about 1.45pm on Friday, October 19.

The driver allegedly took items from the other van and placed them in his own before driving off.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.