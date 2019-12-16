Cattle rescued from overturned trailer that closed section of A14 near Kelmarsh

Four cows had to be rescued from an overturned trailer that blocked the A14 between junctions one and two in both directions earlier today.

The overturned trailer blocked both directions sometime between 12.20pm and 1.45pm today.

Highways England said it was unable to clear the obstruction at first "due to the load" and said additional resources were en-route to assist the situation.

Northamptonshire Police have now confirmed that four cows were in the horse box and both lanes had to be closed while they were rescued.

A police spokesman said logs said all cows had been transferred into a new box with no injuries.

The road re-opened at around 1.45pm.

Highways England said traffic officers were on the scene to help trapped traffic to turn around and said: "Traffic officers will approach you and advise what to do. Please don't move your vehicle until instructed by one of them."

Diversions were in place in both directions signed by a hollow square symbol.