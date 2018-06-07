Cat sustains shattered femur after being shot with an airgun in Northamptonshire

Witnesses are being sought after a cat was injured somewhere around Manor Road in Grimscote, near Towcester.

Sometime between 7.45am and 2pm on Tuesday, 5 June, the cat sustained a shattered femur having been shot with what is believed to have been an airgun.

Officers have today said the force would like anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.