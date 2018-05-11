CASTING CALL: TV's Come Dine with Me seeks culinary couples in Northampton

Producers of the tongue-in-cheek cooking show Come Dine with Me are looking for Northampton contestants to take part.

The Channel Four programme requires participants to host faultless dinner parties in the hope of gaining a good rating from their guests.

And show producers Shiver have announced they want to film an episode here in Northampton.

The casting call says: "Over three days of filming, three couples, from all walks of life, take turns to host the perfect dinner party.

"A the end of the week the best couple wins £1,000."

All applicants need to be 18 or above and be able to shoot the episode between July 25 and 27.

Anyone interested in taking part should email cdwm@itv.com.

The daytime show was first broadcast in January 2005, pitting four or five amateur chefs against each other to host the best dinner party.

Each competitor then rates the host's performance with the winner winning a £1,000 cash prize.

The programme is known for its dry sense of wit, provided by the biting narration of comedian Dave Lamb.