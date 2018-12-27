Cashiers at four Northampton shops fined for trying to sell alcohol to underage children

A police operation in Northampton has resulted in several £90 fines.

The Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Team along with the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets have conducted the test purchasing operation.

Eleven shops were visited, resulting in seven passes and four failures.

A police spokeswoman said: "In the lead up to Christmas, alcohol sales increase and it is essential that premises are complying with the ‘Challenge 25’ policy."

The four cashiers who failed were issued with a £90 fixed penalty notice along with a letter being sent to the licence holder.

The other seven shops have also been sent a letter, letting them know they passed a test purchase.