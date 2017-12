Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a fish and chip shop in Northampton.

The incident happened between 9pm on Tuesday, December 19, and 8.10am on Wednesday, December 20 when entry was forced into The Golden Fry via the front door in St Andrew’s Street.

The cash till was stolen and later found near the scene with the cash removed, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.