Burglars stole cash from a Corby business after breaking in through the roof.

The incident took place at Kettle Interiors in Macadam Road, on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

On Saturday, May 12, between 10.20pm and 11.50pm, the offenders forced entry into the property via the roof.

Once inside they stole cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.