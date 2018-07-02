Cash stolen in burglary on main Northampton road

A first-floor window was smashed and cash was stolen in a burglary in Northampton last night.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the break-in in St James Road which happened sometime between 11pm last night and 7.50am today (July 2).

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw a male in dark clothing on a bicycle during those times, or anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.