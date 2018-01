Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a restaurant in Montagu Street, Kettering.

The break-in happened sometime between 1.30am and 11am on Friday, January 5, when the offenders forced entry to a door at the side of the premises and stole cash.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.