A Northampton bakery was targeted by thieves who broke in and stole cash from a cloth bag.

The burglar(s) broke into the bakery in Main Road, Duston by smashing the front window between 2.30am and 3am on Friday, June 15.

Once inside they stole a yellow cloth bag which contained the cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.