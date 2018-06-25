Cash from police and crime commissioner helping to cut crime in East Northants

The county’s police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold has visited three projects that have benefited from the Making Northamptonshire Safer Communities Fund.

Since the fund’s launch, a total of £65,655 has been awarded to community projects that are preventing crime across the county.

Friday’s visit was organised by Northamptonshire Community Foundation who manage and facilitate the PCC’s Making Northamptonshire Safer Communities Fund.

The fund offers grants of up to £10,000 to support the police and crime plan objectives: Keeping the young safe, putting victims first, protecting people from harm and community partnerships.

East Northants Community Services run a substance abuse rehabilitation service in Rushden and they have received a grant of £8,847 to continue to provide their recovery house rehabilitation service which supports those suffering from substance addiction.

David Houghton, trustee of the organisation, said: “In 2017, 95 per cent of the clients had criminal records which related to the funding of their addictions.

“This service is provided free to the client and is dependent on grants such as the one received from the Making Northamptonshire Safer Communities Fund to continue to operate.

“The support received is very much appreciated by the clients, the staff and the volunteers.”

Police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold visited the centre to find out more about the organisation’s work in the community and to speak with their volunteers.

He said: “I was extremely impressed by the work going on in Rushden and the people who have used their services speak very highly of it indeed.

“It is a privilege to be able to support an organisation that is helping people deal with their substance misuse issues in such a positive way, and helping to change lives for the better.”

C2C Social Action in Northampton and Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Watch Association were also among the community groups that received a visit from the police and crime commissioner.

Victoria Miles, DL, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Seeing the impact that the funding has had on the groups that the PCC has donated, makes us even more aware that grants like this are vital to contributing to our voluntary and community sector who can reach our most disadvantaged areas.”

The Foundation works with fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact on local needs, helping donors make the most of their charitable giving.

To find out more go to www.ncf.uk.com.