Cases of Northamptonshire Police officers who were SACKED after investigation

A total of 26 Northamptonshire Police staff or officers have been dismissed after an investigation since 2013.

January 2013 Falsifying information relating to an incident by police staff

March 2013 Inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues by police staff

July 2013 Falsifying an application form by police staff

August 2013 Misuse of force systems by police officer

August 2013 Inappropriate comments to colleagues and inappropriate use of social media website by police officer

October 2013 Neglect of duty by police officer also amounting to Honesty and Integrity

October 2013 Neglect of duty by above police officer (linked cases)

April 2014 [Appeal dismissed – outcome remained] Police staff member provided false, misleading or inaccurate information to supervisors.

March 2015 A Police Officer has appeared before a Misconduct Hearing in relation to allegations of Gross Misconduct for Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct, Duties and Responsibilities, Orders and Instructions. The Police Officer in obtaining a search warrant failed to carry out all or adequate checks to ensure that information relied upon was accurate. The officer then submitted paperwork to a supervisor, which was signed with a declaration by the officer stating the information was accurate, however the declaration was not true and in doing this was grossly negligent. The written application was submitted to court and the officer swore on oath that the information was true to the best of their knowledge, this was not the case and in doing this was grossly negligent. A further submission was made and the officer provided false, inaccurate or misleading information to a supervisor. On oath in court, the officer provided false, misleading or inaccurate information in relation to information held on Force Systems

April 2015 A member of Police Staff attended his place of work in an unfit state due to excessive levels of alcohol in his body.

September 2015 PC Clarke Public Hearing A Police Constable failed to take adequate steps in providing intelligence relating to a prolific offender who was in a relationship with her daughter. In addition, following a police incident involving her son, she took a call from him, during which she suggested a possible explanation he could use, knowing it to be false. In a subsequent conversation with her sergeant in connection with the same incident, she failed to be open and honest about her conversation with her son. She later deleted messages from her phone in efforts to frustrate police investigation into her son. Proven Outcome – Dismissal without Notice.

February 2016 PC 315 Bruce Public Hearing: Special Case Fast Track Hearing – Chaired by Chief Constable The Police Officer appeared before a Fast Track Hearing for allegations of driving to work while above the legal drink drive limit and reporting for duty while unfit due to the level of alcohol in her body; thus breaching the Health and Safety alcohol limit for a place of work. The Chief Constable considered all the evidence and mitigation presented, and determined that dismissal without notice was the most appropriate outcome. Proven Outcome – Dismissal without notice.

February 2016 DC 505 Goldsmith A police officer was taken to a Fast track hearing following his conviction at Crown Court, for the murder of his wife. The officer admitted the Gross Misconduct allegations of Honesty and Integrity, and Discreditable Conduct. Proven Outcome – Dismissal without notice Public Hearing: Special Case Fast Track Hearing – Chaired by Chief Constable The Chief Constable determined that dismissal without notice.

February 2016 Police Staff Hearing It was alleged that a member of Police Staff misused force systems and as a result received a conviction at Magistrates court for breaching Data Protection. Specifically, checking personal data of people known personally to them without a legitimate policing purpose or seeking a supervisor’s permission prior to conducting the checks. In addition to this, the staff member had received advice from a supervisor about use of systems a few days prior to this incident. This breached the Police Staff Standards of Behaviour for Instructions, Confidentiality, Honesty and Integrity, and Discreditable Conduct. The staff member denied the allegations. Proven Outcome – Dismissal without notice April 2016 – Appeal Hearing held Outcome: Appeal dismissed

August 2016 Public Hearing: Legally Qualified Chair Public Complaint case A Special Constable; SC 3626 Selcraig, was subject of a public Gross Misconduct Hearing, following allegations from a member of the public, that whilst he attended the home address of a witness to obtain a statement, he unnecessarily took the personal details of a female in attendance at the address, on the pretence that she had to witness the officer obtaining a statement from a member of the public. Having obtained her personal information for his own personal gain, he later sent her a “friend’s request” on Facebook. The alleged breaches of Standards of Professional Behaviour were Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Discreditable Conduct. Proven Outcome: Dismissal without notice

August 2016 Public Hearing: Chief Constable Chair. A police officer; PC 1358 Morris, was subject of a public Special Case (Fast Track) Hearing chaired by the Chief Constable, following allegations that she had been involved in a relationship with a person who was known to her to have criminal convictions and had spent some time in prison. The officer failed to notify Northamptonshire Police of this association in a timely manner, which is contrary to Force Policy. In addition to this, when the notification was submitted, the information provided by the officer was false, misleading and inaccurate. The alleged breaches of Standards of Professional Behaviour were Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct. Proven Outcome: Dismissal without notice

January 2017 PC 1559 Tilley Public Hearing It was alleged that a Police Constable, whilst off duty, failed to purchase a valid train ticket and when challenged by the Train Inspector, deliberately provided a misleading or dishonest response. This allegation breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity, and Discreditable Conduct.

January 2017 PS 1315 Caffel Public Hearing It was alleged that a Police Sergeant made inappropriate and derogatory comments to female colleagues and female members of the public. It was further alleged that the Police Sergeant engaged in a relationship with a vulnerable female. These allegations amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, Orders and Instructions and Proven Outcome: Dismissal without notice Discreditable Conduct

February 2017 PC 309 Pettinger Public Complaint Case Public Hearing It was alleged that a Police Constable, whilst on duty dealt with a victim of a domestic incident. After a period of time the officer formed an inappropriate relationship with this person and visited the person whilst on duty. These allegations amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and integrity, Authority respect and courtesy, Confidentiality and Discreditable conduct.

March 2018 Private It was alleged that a police officer had an intimate personal relationship with a person who should have been subject to notifiable associations requirements and that subsequent disclosure of this relationship was delayed and incomplete. This is a breach of the Police Standards for Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity (Integrity only), Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.

March 2017 It was alleged that a police staff member was arrested for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle and was subsequently prosecuted for the offence. It was further alleged that the police staff member was arrested on another date for failing to provide a specimen of breath. These allegations amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct.

June 2017 PS Neal Private Hearing It was alleged that a Police Sergeant used an intoximeter machine without authority or for an organisational purpose and provided a sample of breath that was in excess of the safety levels for work. It was also alleged that the officer made discriminatory and derogatory comments in the workplace towards members of the public and also towards colleagues. If proven, this is a breach for the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct, Equality and Diversity and Orders and Instructions.

October 2017 PC 106 Gabriel Public Hearing. It was alleged that a police officer placed a young and vulnerable female in a police vehicle with a view to taking her to a safe place. However the female remained in his vehicle for over two hours before he delivered her to an alternative address. Whilst alone with the female the police officer asked her questions regarding her sexual experiences without good reason. He made no record of these discussions. He made no attempt to update his supervisor in relation to the situation, or seek arrangements for a handover of the female to another officer or for another officer to be released to accompany him. At all material times the officer was in a position of authority, entrusted with taking the female to a safe place. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Duties.

November 2017 PC 1401 McDaid Hearing in private It was alleged that a police officer whilst off duty, drove a motor vehicle having consumed alcohol that exceeded the prescribed limit, and was subsequently convicted of a Road Traffic offence for this offence at Magistrates court. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct.

December 2017 PC 55 Proctor Hearing in private It was alleged that a Police officer failed to carry out his duty by failing to return to work after being released from a court witness warning. Following this, the police officer booked on duty for three further days but failed to attend his place of work or carry out any duties. A few days later the officer attended a meeting with his supervisor and when asked about the previous days, falsely stated he had been at work at an alternative police station. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, Duties and Responsibilities, Discreditable Conduct.