Cases of Northamptonshire Police officers who were given MANAGEMENT ADVICE after an investigation

Twenty-four members of Northamptonshire Police staff or officers have been given management advice following an investigation into their conduct since 2013.

January 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to force systems by police officer

March 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to force systems by police officer Management Advice

May 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to force systems by police officer Management Advice

June 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to firearms by police officers Management Advice

September 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to associations by police staff Management Advice

September 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to force systems by police officer Management Advice

March 2014 Police officer acted inappropriately towards a colleague breaching standards of authority, respect and courtesy. Management Advice

March 2014 Police officer acted inappropriately towards a colleague breaching standards of authority, respect and courtesy. (Linked to above). Management Advice

June 2015 Public Complaint A Police Officer attended an incident in a supervisory role and gave an instruction to another colleague for the arrest of a member of the public. During the arrest force was used by police, on the individual who was actively resisting the officers. However, the grounds for arrest were not valid in the circumstances which meant there was no power of arrest and therefore the arrest was unlawful. The force that was used during the arrest too became unlawful and was deemed excessive. After the incident the Police Officer sent the individual a friends request on a social media website which resulted in the individual feeling upset and concerned.

***July 2015 IPCC Independent Investigation A vulnerable person was reported to Northamptonshire Police as missing. During the missing person incident, these officers (Police Constable, Detective Inspector and a Police Inspector) failed to apply the correct policies and procedures during the incident. Proven Outcome – (1) 1 x No further action required (2) 2 x Management Advice given

November 2015 A Police Inspector was required to attend a Misconduct Meeting in relation to allegations of their behaviour being inappropriate towards colleagues; namely rude, disrespectful and unprofessional. Proven Outcome – Management Advice

November 2015 A Police Staff member inputted an incorrect disposal code on the detained property system which was knowingly factually inaccurate. They also used personal login details of colleagues to book others off-duty; thus breaching Force Policy. Proven Outcome – Management Advice

February 2016 PC 518 Skinns Public Hearing: Legally Qualified Chair The Police Officer appeared before a Gross Misconduct Hearing following a complaint made from a member of the public. The incident involved the officer’s action at and following a road traffic incident. The panel found the allegations of Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct, and Duties and Responsibilities not proven and no further action was required. The panel found the allegation of Orders and Instructions proven and the most appropriate outcome was Management Advice.

April 2016 IPCC Independent investigation It was alleged that a Police Officer failed to make adequate enquiries and take adequate steps, to respond to an incident in order to deal with the welfare concerns of a vulnerable member of the public, which breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Duties and Responsibilities. The officer accepted the allegation. Proven Outcome: Management Advice

June 2016 IPCC Independent investigation It was alleged that a Police Staff member working in the Force Control Room failed to adequately deal with an incident involving a known vulnerable person, by failing to properly prioritise the incident, which breached the Police Staff Standards of Behaviour for Work and Responsibilities. The staff member accepted the allegation. Proven Outcome: Management Advice

September 2016 Public Complaint case A special constable has appeared before a Misconduct Meeting following a public complaint where it was alleged they became involved in an off-duty incident of damage to their personal vehicle, identified themselves during the incident as a Police Officer to other parties in order to obtain the telephone numbers of others they suspected to be involved. Having done so they then further contacted individuals and identified themselves as an Officer in order to resolve the incident which was a personal matter and not connected with their duties as a Special Constable. The alleged breach of Standards of Professional Proven Outcome: Management Advice

November 2016 Public Complaint case A police officer has appeared before a Misconduct Meeting following a public complaint where it was alleged the officer failed to conduct a thorough enquiry before communicating with a member of public about a Police Information Notice (PIN) and failed to follow correct procedure, and subsequently failed to identify himself during an arrest when it would have been appropriate to do so in the circumstances. The alleged breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour were Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Duties and Responsibilities. Proven Outcome: Management Advice

November 2016 Public Complaint case IPCC Independent Investigation Two police officers appeared before a Misconduct Meeting following a public complaint where it was alleged they failed to carry out a thorough investigation following a report to the police of antisocial behaviour and previous threats to burn the complainant’s home down. The alleged Standards of Professional Behaviour were Duties and Responsibilities. Proven Outcome: Management Advice

February 2017 It was alleged that a Police Constable took an image of a police incident report and forwarded it to a social media site which was a public site accessible to the general public. These allegations amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.

April 2017 Public Complaint (Case is linked to SPS Bedford below) It was alleged that a Police Constable attended an address of an elderly person in order to arrest him. During the visit to the home of an elderly couple, it was alleged that the officer failed to act with courtesy or respect and that the officer demonstrated a lack of tolerance and self-control. It was also alleged that the officer used force when it was neither reasonable nor proportionate to do so, and it was further alleged that the officer made inappropriate remarks in relation to arrested person whilst at the Police station some time later. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Use of Force and Discreditable Conduct.

January 2018 Public Complaint It was alleged that whilst Police Constables were dealing with a member of the public who was suspected of committing criminal damage to a property, the two officers used excessive force which was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Use of Force.

August 2018 It was alleged that in the presence of other officers in a police station, the officer used inappropriate comment in the context of a child which caused offence and is not in keeping with the Force Values or the Code of Ethics. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.