Cars will be towed away if they hinder Northampton drain-clearing operation

Vital gully-clearing works to prevent a repeat of the 2018 floods will take place in parts of Northampton.

Northamptonshire Highways will be carrying out extensive gully cleansing work in the Far Cotton and Briar Hill areas of Northampton starting on Tuesday, May 28 for a period of six weeks.

But Northamptonshire County Council have warned that anyone who leaves their vehicle in the way of their teams is liable to have it removed.

Thanking people in advance for their cooperation, a council spokesman said: "Parked vehicles which are preventing or hindering the works taking place may be relocated to an adjacent street. This will be carried out by an approved contractor and vehicles will be moved within the vicinity.

"Parked vehicles do make it very difficult to carry out gully cleansing and by moving vehicles out of the way the job can be completed more safely and efficiently."

The roads in question will remain open to drivers although ‘No Parking’ signs will be erected throughout sites to advise residents of the times when vehicles should be removed.

People are being asked not to park on the highway in these areas between 8am and 4pm.

Northampton Borough Council and Veolia will also take advantage of the streets being clear of vehicles to carry out street cleaning.