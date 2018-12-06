Cars seized from streets near University of Northampton campus

Police have taken action against cars parked inconsiderately in a Northampton street.

Residents of Thomas Chapman Grove in Southbridge have made numerous complaints about blocked roads and pavements since Waterside Campus opened on their doorstep in September. A parking consultation will take place but is potentially months away from completion.

But Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team has now taken the initiative by seizing three illegally parked vehicles. Officers have had cars removed on flatbed lorries on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

By coincidence, they also caught one unlucky motorist for another driving offence. As police were seizing one of the cars, a man drove past chatting on his mobile phone. He was fined £200 and will have his licence endorsed for six points.

Although it is not known whether the offending motorists were students, residents of Southbridge are convinced a minority of thoughtless scholars are responsible for the increase in parking problems in their streets.

A petition with more than 50 signatures from residents of Thomas Chapman Grove has called for parking permits to be implemented in the area. And 27 residents from Malthouse Close have submitted their own petition calling for double yellow lines to be painted to prevent university students and staff parking in front of their drives.

In response, the university promised to pay for a parking consultation for the affected areas,

No student parking spaces are provided at the new campus. At a Northampton Borough Council scrutin panel last month, Becky Bradshaw, head of safety and security at the university, said the policy promoted use of public transport and better air quality.