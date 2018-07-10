Caretaker Antony joins in the fun at Northampton primary summer fete

Youngsters at Green Oaks Primary Academy in Northampton held a successful fete, raising hundreds of pounds for school funds.

Organisers reception teacher Jasmine Kovacs and family support worker Jess Adams said they were delighted with how the fete went and it was great for community spirit.

Submitted picture

The event included Mario's ice cream van, performances from students at Kingsthorpe College, Year 6 ran their enterprise week and the school caretaker, Antony Church, was a superstar in joining the wet sponge stall.

Miss Kovacs said: "We have all worked together to ensure that our fete is a great success. Local businesses, in Kingsthorpe, have donated to the raffle and our fantastic parents have volunteered their time to run stalls, buy prizes and raise money for our school.

"Our community spirit is evident not only from our fete but also in our most recent OFSTED monitoring visit. We are a school driving 'forward improvements at a rapid pace'."

Submitted picture

Submitted picture