Care home residents and staff treated by ambulance crews after fire in Northampton

A fire that broke out at a care home in Northampton saw emergency services called to the scene.

Police officers closed off roads around Duston Road, Duston, at about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) as six fire crews tackled a blaze at the Richardson Partnership for Care home.

Picture: Magdalena Brozek

They eventually got it under control after East Midlands Ambulance Service medics arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A small number of residents and staff received treatment for minor injuries."

Six crews of firefighters initially attended and two remained at the care home after the fire was extinguished.

Investigations as to the cause of the fire are continuing but early indications are that it started in a laundry room.