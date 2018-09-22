Care home building in Northampton to be demolished

Plans have been submitted to knock down a care home building and replace it with 12 homes.

The proposals would see the empty Cedarwood Nursing Home , off Kettering Road, make way for 10 houses and two maisonettes.

However, neighbours awaiting the arrival of diggers may be advised not to hold their breath.

It is the latest in a series of unfulfilled suggestions for the future of the site by its owners Stepping Stones Care Homes Limited, none of which came to pass despite being approved.

In August 2015, months after buying the site, the director of the company successfully persuaded councillors to give the green light to construct two detached houses near the care home building.

But without a brick being laid, another plan was submitted the following year to extend the ground floor and first floor of Cedarwood to allow 25 elderly people to live there.

Then last year another planning application was approved to raze the building and erect 14 new apartments.

At the time, Northampton-based architects Architectural Solutions acknowledged the many changes of direction of the site.

It told councillors; "My client appreciates the patience of the local neighbours due to the previous planning applications, and works commencing then stopping.

"However, my client is confident that, should planning permission be granted, that development will start as soon as possible thereafter."

But the former care home is still standing and is now the subject of the latest plan for 12 homes.