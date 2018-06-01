Card readers back online at Northampton Sainsbury's after failure caused temporary till chaos

Dozens of customers were left queuing for cash at Northampton's main Sainsbury's after the store's card readers failed.

Customers have described chaotic scenes at the Sixfields supermarket as people arrived at the checkout with trollies full of shopping, only to find that all of the card payment machines had gone down.

It meant dozens were forced to queue for the cash machine outside while the issue was rectified.

It is understood the card readers were only down for a short period of time between 3pm and 4pm and have now been fixed. They were working intermittently before going offline completely.

The issue is believed to have affected a number of stores nationwide.

One man, who had just returned from holiday before doing some shopping at the Weedon Road outlet, said tempers were frayed.

"We hadn't got the cash. I had just driven from Cornwall and wanted something for my tea. They only told us once we had got to the till."