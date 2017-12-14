Caravans take up three spaces each on Northampton neighbourhood car park near Racecourse

Travellers have pitched up on a Northampton neighbourhood's main car park.

Five caravans and accompanying vehicles have been spotted on the car park by the Umbrella Fair pavilion, in East Park Parade, near the Racecourse.

They arrived on the car park on Wednesday night. Local residents have voiced their concerns that the caravans will put a strain on overnight parking in the area.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit have carried out a full assessment of the unauthorised traveller encampment at The Racecourse.

"Notice has been issued today, ordering the encampment to vacate the area. Failure to do so will result in legal action from local magistrates."