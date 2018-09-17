Caravans spotted on Northampton field close to two primary schools

Travellers have parked on a green field in Northampton used for PE lessons by a nearby primary school.

Nine caravans, motorhomes and accompanying vehicles have pitched up on the green space off Kingsthorpe Grove, close to Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School.

The travellers arrived last night (Sunday). It is not known where they gained access to the field.

It comes after a large encampment of travellers made their home on the Northampton Railway Station car park for five days last week, while another camp of around nine caravans was pitched up on the Racecourse.

The nearby Good Shepherd CPS, in Kingsland Gardens, also backs out onto the field.

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.