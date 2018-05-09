Caravans removed from Northampton's most popular park after pitching up during scorching bank holiday

A group of travellers have been removed from a popular Northampton park after complaints of people driving across football fields and performing "doughnuts".

The camp of 12 caravans moved onto Abington Park at the start of the bank holiday weekend but have now been moved on.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council's Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU), said: "We have removed an unauthorised encampment of 12 caravans from Abington Park, Northampton.

"Legal direction was served, ordering the encampment to vacate the area, which is being monitored by authorities."

Over the course of the weekend, the encampment gathered a number of complaints as thousands of people flocked to Abington Park in the scorching weather.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen cars driving through an organised football match and performing "doughnuts" in vehicles.

A traveller camp was given notice to leave Abington Park in August last year after a number of complaints of quad bikes and motorcycles being used.