Caravans on park interrupt first day of work on upcoming Northampton festival

A group of travellers has pitched up on the Racecourse and interrupted work to set up the upcoming Northampton Town Centre.

Around 11 caravans and mobiles homes with accompanying vehicles were spotted on the Northampton park today (June 27) on the same day contractors began putting up fencing for the funfair next weekend.

Around 11 caravans and mobile homes have been spotted on the Racecourse.

It is understood the caravans accessed the park when the team putting up the fencing removed bollards to get their own trucks on the Racecourse.

It comes after the borough council installed wooden posts around the entire park to prevent vehicles driving onto it.

The Northampton Town Festival runs next weekend on July 7 and 8.

Both the county council traveller's team and the Northampton Town Festival group have been contacted for a comment.