Caravans on Northampton park given weekend to leave or face court summons after 11-day stay

A small encampment of travellers near a playground on a Northampton park has been given until Monday to leave.

The cluster of caravans, vans and cars pitched up on Abington Park - near to a pedestrian crossing outside St Peters & St Paul’s Church - has been on site since November 19.

But now the encampment has been given until Monday (December 3) to move on or potentially face legal action.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) said: “Following a legally required welfare assessment of the unauthorised traveller encampment in Abington Park, direction has been served ordering them to leave by Monday.

“If they have not departed by then, a summons will be served to appear in court on Wednesday.”