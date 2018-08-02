Caravan almost crushed by falling tree at Northampton holiday park

The owners of a Northampton holiday park say they are in talks with a couple whose caravan was crushed by a falling tree over the weekend.

The static caravan was left badly damaged when a large tree toppled over during the wind and heavy rain on Saturday (July 27).

Site owners Pure Leisure Group have confirmed no one was hurt in the incident and a community collection box has been doing the rounds for the couple affected.

Director of corporate affairs at Pure Leisure, Trevor White, said the recent dry weather had affected the tree's roots.

"We have had tree specialists out there," he said.

"The only reason that came down was because of the weather conditions that have been reported widely in recent weeks.

"The ground has got that dry and the trees aren't soaking up the water.

"It means they are at risk if you get strong winds.

"I do know our team are dealing with it.

"It's a holiday caravan and we don't know what work is required, as to how much damage there has been.

"It will either need to be repaired or it will be an insurance claim, we don't know yet.

"We are working with the couple to mend the situation as soon as possible."